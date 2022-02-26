LSW London is relocating from the capital to take a high-quality studio space in the recently refurbished Red Lane Mill.

The company, which offers mindfulness and wellbeing products, was founded in 2018 by therapist Lili Sinclair-Williams.

It has launched three new products per year for the past two years - with two more due for release this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new mindfulness and wellbeing store is opening in Sunny Bank Mills.

LSW Mind Cards are designed to help you to become more mindful of your thoughts and feelings and give you the tools needed to look after your mental health and happiness, focus on the present and spread positivity and self-care throughout your life.

Lili Sinclair-Williams said: “The location of Sunny Bank Mills in the centre of Farsley is perfect for us.

"We moved to the area in June 2020 and the mill has been a real draw for us - with its range of restaurants, bars, cafes and other exciting businesses. We've visited numerous times to enjoy all that SBM has to offer.

“We've experienced rapid growth in the past 18 months that has taken us from 30 stockists in the UK to over 600 stockists in 20 countries around the world. Over the next three years, we are going to expand our team, significantly increase our inventory levels and grow our distribution network - and we see Sunny Bank Mills as the perfect location to make this happen.

Photo shows (l-r) Mark Sinclair-Williams, John Gaunt and Lili Sinclair-Williams. Photo by Giles Rocholl.

“Using my expertise as a therapist, I wanted to create wellbeing tools that were easy to use and accessible for everyone.

"Focusing on positive habits we repeat daily, I curated my favourite techniques into our first product, LSW Mind Cards.

"Today we have a full range of wellbeing and mindfulness products - including journals, cards and notebooks - selling in 20 countries around the world."

During the past ten years Sunny Bank Mills, one of the most famous family-owned mills in Yorkshire, has been transformed into a modern office and mixed-use complex for the 21st century, creating 400 sustainable new jobs.

Joint Managing Director of Sunny Bank Mills, John Gaunt, said: "“LSW London are a wellbeing brand offering a range of beautiful mindfulness products and are going to strength to strength.

"Lili and her husband Mark are based locally and I am pleased to be offering quality business space in the community, close to where people live.

"Mindfulness is even more important now than it was when we started redeveloping the mill in 2008.”

He added: “Our efforts are now firmly focused on refurbishing the remaining space in the iconic 1912 Mill with 14,000 sq ft of quality office space over two floors available to let in a variety of configurations."