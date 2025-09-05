A soft fruit supplier hopes to continue housing seasonal workers in 84 caravans at its east Leeds farm. | PA



Makins, which supplies UK supermarkets with strawberries, said it needs space for up to 325 fruit pickers.

The company has applied to Leeds City Council to extend the use of its static caravans at Sturton Grange Farm in Micklefield, near Garforth.

Time-limited permission was first granted in 2009 to house mainly European workers who arrive in the UK under the Seasonal Worker visa scheme.

A planning report said many were students studying English or farming who would stay for around six months.

The ability to grow the soft fruit in this country reduces the reliance on importing the same from Europe and beyond Makins, which supplies Morrisons and Aldi

It said: “The labour requirements for the farm cannot be satisfied from the UK labour market as UK workers do not, on the whole, like doing temporary work whereas foreign workers are happy to do so.

“This is a pattern repeated across the country throughout the agricultural and horticultural industries.”

Makins, which supplies Morrisons and Aldi, said its workforce would peak at 325 in June each year, with staff needed for irrigation, picking and planting.

The company said it was responding to growing demand in the UK for home-grown fruit.

The report said: “The ability to grow the soft fruit in this country reduces the reliance on importing the same from Europe and beyond.

“The key to the continued success of the business is the well managed and well organised workforce located on site.”

Because of the location of the farm, the use of caravans was classed as inappropriate development on the green belt under planning rules.

But Makins said: “This proposal continues to represent a very special circumstance.

“The caravans are required to ensure a horticultural enterprise continues to grow and because there are no alternatives to the use of caravans in this location.”