Sixteen jobs lost after company behind Jurassic Trail in Leeds goes into administration after trade was hit by pandemic

Julien Irving and Patrick Lannagan of Mazars, the international audit, tax and advisory firm, were appointed as Joint Administrators of Banana Kick Limited on 15 December 2021.

A statement said: “The company traded as a full service creative agency and was well known locally for organising the popular Jurassic Trail in Leeds city centre which featured large scale animatronic dinosaurs and also had an interactive app, and helped to support local businesses by driving footfall to the city centre."

Julien Irving, Joint Administrator said: “The business has been impacted by the pandemic and in particular the associated restrictions which significantly reduced revenue from experiential events for which the business had been well known in recent years.

“Despite a period of pre-appointment marketing, it was not possible to find a buyer for the business which ceased to trade on appointment with all 16 employees unfortunately being made redundant.