Santander closes Horsforth bank leaving customers four miles away from branch

The branch in Town Street, Horsforth, served customers for the final time yesterday.

The nearest Santander branch for Horsforth customers is now more than four miles away in Pudsey.

A spokesperson for the National Federation of SubPostmasters said: “This will doubtless be disappointing to Santander’s customers in Horsforth. However, alternative banking provision is available to local residents at Post Office branches nearby.”

Santander has closed its branch in Horsforth, pictured (Photo: Google)

The nearest to the closed Santander bank are the Horsforth Post Office at 12 Town Street, followed by the Broadgate Lane Post Office at 77-79 Broadgate Lane, Horsforth.

Alternatively, there is the Hawksworth Estate Post Office at 60A Lea Farm Road.

Each of those branches offers banking services, including deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks, as well as face-to-face access to government services, bill payment, foreign currency, travel insurance and postal services.

There are currently 2,000 free-to-use ATMs installed across the UK post office network.

The spokesperson added: "Post offices are proving vital to retaining people’s and business’s access to cash as the banks continue to desert the high street in order to cut costs and increase their profits.

"Every post office plays a vital role within the heart of the local community. Post offices provide a reliable and essential service which has continued at a high standard across the whole of the UK throughout the pandemic."