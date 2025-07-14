A major update for over-50s savers 👀

New Saga - NatWest deal will launch savings products tailored for people aged 50 and over

The first product will be a new instant access savings account, arriving later this year

Existing Saga savings accounts with Goldman Sachs remain unchanged until 2028

More products to follow, including fixed-rate bonds, ISAs, and loyalty-linked perks

Digital tools and support will be designed with accessibility and ease of use in mind

An insurance company specialising in the over-50s is expanding its financial offering with a new savings partnership with NatWest.

The aim of the deal between Saga and the bank is to deliver more flexible, competitive products tailored to its core customer base.

But what exactly does the move mean for Saga customers, and what kind of new products and features can you expect to see as a result? Here is everything you need to know.

What does it mean for Saga customers?

The seven-year agreement will see Saga launch a new instant access savings account later this year, powered by NatWest Boxed, the bank’s “banking-as-a-service” division.

(Photo: SUSANNAH IRELAND/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

This product will be the first in a broader suite of savings and financial services designed specifically for people aged 50 and over. The move promises easier-to-use digital tools, reliable customer service, and better interest rates.

The partnership replaces Saga’s current instant access account provided by Goldman Sachs for new customers, though existing account holders won’t see any changes. The Goldman Sachs arrangement remains in place until September 2028.

Saga has confirmed that the new instant access savings account is just a first step, and over time, customers can also expect new types of savings accounts, such as fixed-rate bonds or ISAs.

There will also be better integration with Saga’s wider services (travel, insurance, etc.), potentially allowing for bundled offers or loyalty perks.

Everything will be designed with older customers in mind, meaning digital apps and services will have clearer interfaces. There will also be a strong focus on customer support, and accessibility-focused tools.

Jerry Toher, CEO of Saga Money, called the launch a “next step in enhancing our money offer,” adding: “This will strengthen our position in providing competitive and flexible savings products, ensuring Saga remains the most trusted brand for people over 50 in the UK.”

Andrew Ellis, CEO of NatWest Boxed, said the collaboration shows how established brands like Saga can use embedded finance technology to better serve loyal, niche customer bases.

He said: “Trusted brands are well positioned to reward customers for their loyalty, while keeping their best interests at heart.”

The deal follows a 20-year motor and home insurance partnership Saga struck with Belgian insurer Ageas last year, alongside the sale of its underwriting arm Acromas, which is due to complete at the end of this month.

