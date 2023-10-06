Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Rooftop bars Leeds: The top 10 terraces in the city named including Headrow House and Green Room

Temperatures are set to reach 21C in Leeds this weekend.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 17:44 BST

If you’re looking to make the most of the warm weather and autumn sunshine, a new study has named the top 10 rooftop bars in Leeds. Electric Radiators Direct looked at factors as the size of the venue and its views, the cost of a drink, its TripAdvisor rating and popularity on Instagram.

Here are the top 10 rooftop bars in Leeds.

Here are the best-rated rooftop bars in Leeds according to the study

Located on Cross Belgrave Street, Belgrave Music Hall is not only a massive indoor venue with live events, bars and food on offer, but it also has a very big rooftop terrace. Visit at sunset and settle in – the patio heaters will keep you cosy for hours.

Located on Cross Belgrave Street, Belgrave Music Hall is not only a massive indoor venue with live events, bars and food on offer, but it also has a very big rooftop terrace. Visit at sunset and settle in – the patio heaters will keep you cosy for hours. Photo: James Hardisty

Headrow House is also a very large multi-use venue, and its rooftop bar is enormous. Spanning several levels, and with loads of different seating options, it’s a great spot to soak up some rays while you catch up with friends.

Headrow House is also a very large multi-use venue, and its rooftop bar is enormous. Spanning several levels, and with loads of different seating options, it’s a great spot to soak up some rays while you catch up with friends. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

IF Rooftop is a bit of a hidden treasure, but it’s well worth the hunt. While the rooftop isn’t quite as big as some of as its competitors, there is still plenty of space, and there is very little in the way of nearby buildings to stop the sun from reaching your face. What’s more, the views are great.

IF Rooftop is a bit of a hidden treasure, but it’s well worth the hunt. While the rooftop isn’t quite as big as some of as its competitors, there is still plenty of space, and there is very little in the way of nearby buildings to stop the sun from reaching your face. What’s more, the views are great. Photo: IF

