Popular south Leeds fish and chip shop announces closure after 23 years
A popular south Leeds fish and chip shop has announced it will close after 23 years in business.
Tingley Bar Fisheries, in Bridge Street, Tingley, confirmed on social media that its last day of trading would be today (Thursday, February 24).
The owner said: "It is with a heavy heart find myself writing this post.
"Regretfully tomorrow will be the last day we open our doors.
"I would just like to say after almost 23 years we have been immensely lucky to have provided our services to such a wonderful community.
"Thank you to one and all for your much appreciated support throughout all the years. We would like to wish you all the best from all the staff and management at Tingley bar."
