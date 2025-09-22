Pop Mart Briggate: Chinese collectible toy giant behind viral Labubu dolls to launch in Leeds city centre

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 09:16 BST
A hyper-trendy Chinese toy store is set to open in Leeds.

Pop Mart, best known for being the go-to spot for the latest toy craze, Labubu, has submitted a planning application to Leeds City Council.

While news of Pop Mart’s arrival in Leeds broke earlier this summer when a job ad was spotted online, the Beijing-based company has now lodged an official application for signage and listed building alterations at 78 Briggate, formerly home to shoe shop Dune.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pop Mart, known for its hyper-trendy Labubu dolls, has submitted plans to take over Dune on Briggate.placeholder image
Pop Mart, known for its hyper-trendy Labubu dolls, has submitted plans to take over Dune on Briggate. | Getty Images/Pop Mart

The brand has attracted thousands of customers in recent years due to the latest viral trend, Labubu, which it produces and sells exclusively.

Labubu is a collectible zoomorphic toy with exaggerated facial expressions, which gained popularity across East and South Asia before becoming a global trend, with collectors queuing for hours to get their hands on the latest limited-edition versions of the dolls.

The toy has caused numerous controversies, including in May 2025, when Pop Mart pulled the dolls from all its UK stores following reports of customers fighting over them.

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pop Mart is already established in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cambridge, and Reading.

Comments on the proposed plans are to be submitted to Leeds City Council by Thursday, October 9. You can find the full application here.

Related topics:LeedsToysPlanning permissionBusiness
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice