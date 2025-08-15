Pictures show first look inside new Morrisons store

The opening of the Whistler Drive, Morrisons Daily store in Castleford. | Mark Bickerdike / UNP

Shoppers today got their first look at a new Morrisons Daily store which has opened its doors in Castleford.

The new 4,200 square foot store is part of a newly built forecourt at a new residents area where over 600 new homes are currently being built.

The store headed up by Avon Retail is their largest franchise site yet.

Victoria Lockie, head of wholesale strategic projects and acquisitions at Morrisons, said: “The opening of this new store couldn’t come at a better time as the area continues to grow and welcome new residents and businesses.

“It’s a great example of how our franchise model can bring high-quality retail services and fresh food to expanding communities. We're proud to be partnering with Avon Retail and are confident the store will quickly become a valuable asset to those in the area or passing through.”

Yakub Valli, Director of Avon Retail, said: “As long-standing members of this community, we understand how vital it is for local residents to have convenient access to quality, affordable food.

“Our partnership with Morrisons allows us to provide just that, and we can’t wait for people to engage with the store’s wide range of products and services.”

Morrisons now has over 700 franchise stores operating in forecourts and local neighbourhoods across the UK.