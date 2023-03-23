Pandora, a members-only adult club, is located in a former shoe warehouse unit in Ledgard Way, Armley and opened despite an initial wave of criticism – before successfully applying for longer opening hours.

The club gained permission to stay open until 2am on Friday and Saturday nights, and to midnight on Thursday and Sunday.

Speaking to the YEP, club manager Samantha Benson, 49, explained how the club is seeking to change the reputation of the industry.

Pandora is a members-only adult club and located in a former shoe warehouse unit in Ledgard Way, Armley. Picture: National World

She said: “A lot of people swing, there are a lot of websites for it but that might include meeting at peoples houses which isn’t always safe but if they come here then it’s a much safer and nicer environment.

"I think when you meet someone at their house you can feel an obligation but if you meet someone in a club because there’s like a bar area there isn’t that sort of pressure to go through with anything if you don’t want too.”

The club offers special themed events from single women nights to bisexual evenings as well as hosting “well-known names from within the swinging community” – including Butterfly and Hanky.

Despite the initial negativity surrounding the opening, Sam said that the club has now found a home for itself and is more accepted as part of the larger Armley community.

The club offers special themed events from single women nights to bisexual evenings. Pictures: Pandora

Sam said: “Initially there was a lot of opposition from residents but I can fully understand that because not a lot of people actually understand what a Swingers club is. I think they have this seedy, backstreet image but it’s actually as far removed from that as you could possibly be.

"It’s really well run, really safe, really well regulated, it’s clean and it isn’t seedy atoll. The people that come are just ordinary, run of the mill people.

"I feel like the initial response was a lot through ignorance but I think the community now accepts us because there is never any trouble. We don’t have rowdiness, we don’t have police coming and we are very discreet so I think we have proved ourselves.”

The club is restricted to members-only access with Sam ensuring that the club operates a very strict application policy to ensure the safety and security of all who attend.

The club is restricted to members-only access with Sam ensuring that the club operates a very strict application policy. Picture: Pandora

An automatic membership process exists for single women and couples but single men must apply online before going through an interview process.

She explained: “Very often a lot of gentlemen get the wrong idea of the club and think you pay money at the door and are guaranteed sex but it’s really nothing like that. I want people to understand that swinging is a very social event and isn’t just all about sex.

"Everybody who steps through that door I have a duty of care too. I want people to have a safe, enjoyable, fun time and a club is only as good as its members.”