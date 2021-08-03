The owner of Smak! the Polish Kitchen, in Kirkstall Road, has "reluctantly" put the business on the market due to health reasons.

It comes after the popular eatery celebrated its third birthday on Thursday, July 29.

Sharing the sad news on social media, the owner said: "Smak! the Polish Kitchen is for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A popular, busy and award winning bistro cafe (Good Food Award 2020, TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice 2020 and 2021) situated in a prominent location on one of the main arteries in Leeds, just 5 minutes from the city centre (with ample, free customer parking).

"Smak! is a pioneer in Polish cuisine, presenting a blend of traditional and contemporary dishes such that it retains a stable and returning customer base, while also continuing to draw guests locally, and from across the country.

"With an established brand and reputation, this opportunity presents significant growth potential.

"This is a reluctant sale brought about by the owners personal health issues."

The owner of Smak! the Polish Kitchen has put the business on the market due to health reasons. Photo: Google.

Smak! has been hugely popular since it opened for its authentic, delicious food.