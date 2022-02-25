Olly Murs forced to cancel Leeds tour date after emergency knee operation

The X-Factor singer was due to tour across the country in summer 2022.

He was due to perform at Harewood House on Saturday, July 9.

However, the popstar had to undergo knee surgery on Friday, February 25.

He now has to spend the next six months in rehab for his knee.

Olly said: "I am absolutely gutted to have to cancel my summer tour this year, but unfortunately I’ve had to have new major knee surgery.

"I’m devastated I won’t be performing these shows, and can only apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"Rest assured I will be fighting fit for new music later this year!”

Sharing a photograph from his hospital bed on Twitter, Olly added: "I am gutted to have to write this message but unfortunately I’ve had to undergo major new knee surgery again this week.

"Been trying my best to avoid having it done but the op was needed and it went well. I’m recovering in hospital but it means I’m having to cancel all my summer shows this year whilst I focus on my rehab. Refunds will all be available from your point of purchase and please keep an eye out for any emails from your ticketing agent over the next few days.

"I’m so bloody sorry but my focus now is on recovering and I’ll keep you all updated on how I’m getting on!"

Refunds will be available from the customer's point of purchase.

Tour organisers have asked people to keep an eye out for any emails from your ticketing agent.