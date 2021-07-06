Ocado's half-year losses narrow sharply as sales surge

Online grocer Ocado has said half-year losses narrowed sharply as sales surged, but revealed shoppers have begun returning to some pre-pandemic habits due to easing restrictions.

The group posted a £23.6 million loss before tax for the six months to May 30, down from losses of £40.6 million a year earlier.

Underlying earnings – the company’s preferred measure – rose 41% to £61 million.

It said revenues for its retail joint venture with Marks & Spencer jumped 19.8% higher in the first half to £1.2 billion.

This comes as a marked slowdown on the 39.7% sales rise notched up in the first quarter to February.

The group said shopper basket sizes in the second quarter moved towards pre-pandemic levels, ending the period 10% lower than the average for the first half as a whole, as the reopening of hospitality saw customers eat fewer meals at home.

But it said revenues continued to lift in the second quarter thanks to a strong rise in the number of customer transactions, which helped offset the dwindling basket sizes.

Ocado said: “Though uncertainties remain regarding the performance of Ocado Retail in the second half as Covid restrictions continue to ease, we are encouraged by the performance in the second quarter, which shows a strong increase in customer transactions offsetting the normalisation of the value of the average basket.”

Tim Steiner, chief executive of Ocado, added: “As we head towards a post Covid-19 future, it is increasingly clear that the landscape for grocery worldwide has changed, for good.”

The group also announced its latest international deal, with Alcampo Retail in Spain where it runs a network of 310 stores, as the rollout of its overseas technology offering and robotic distribution warehouses continues to pay off.

But investments in the technology side of the business and its overseas offerings continues to weigh, and the group said it is expecting a £30 million lower earnings contribution from its businesses outside the core retail operation.