New Smyths Toys Superstore to open in Wakefield in time for Christmas amid 'expansion'
Smyths Toys Superstores is opening a new outlet in Wakefield this October in time for Christmas.
The new store, catering to “all your toy-related needs”, will open its doors to customers this week.
Celebrating the Wakefield opening on Thursday, October 19, Smyths is hosting a party all the way through the weekend, until Sunday, October 22.
Over the course of the weekend, customers can enjoy face painting and free candy floss. Attendees can also enjoy free giveaways featuring Mini-Brands and PAW Patrol minifigures, all while stock lasts.
Wakefield store manager, Keiran Broadhead, expressed excitement about the new store opening. He said: “It’s wonderful to see Smyths Toys Superstores expand to Wakefield.
“We’re excited to meet prospective customers and learn more about toys and games – especially so close to Christmas.”
The new store will also feature Click and Collect, and shoppers have a chance to win one of six £50 gift vouchers.
The new Smyths Toys Superstore outlet at Westgate Retail Park, Ings Road, Wakefield, opens on Thursday October 19.