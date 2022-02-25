Asda bonuses: Nearly 8,000 Yorkshire supermarket workers set for a boosted pay packet this month
Asda has today confirmed that 103,000 hourly-paid store colleagues across the UK will share a £27.8m bonus pot in February’s pay packet, including 7,700 in Yorkshire.
While the amount each colleague receives depends on their individual circumstances, the average bonus for hourly-paid store colleague working full time is £413, while the average figure for all hourly-paid store colleagues is £269.
Leeds-based Asda is understood to be the only supermarket to offer hourly-paid store colleagues a bonus scheme once they have completed a three-month probationary period and colleagues at 77 stores in Yorkshire and the Humber will receive a payout.
Hayley Tatum, Asda’s People Director, said: “This payout is only possible thanks to the continued hard work and dedication of our store colleagues.
"They did a fantastic job serving millions of customers last year, often in challenging circumstances due to the pandemic, and their bonuses are well deserved.”
The news comes as Asda staff are set to strike over a disagreement concerning pay.