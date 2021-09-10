Morrisons 'Market Kitchen' comes to Leeds for the first time

The new format ‘Market Kitchen’ section means that customers can have their meal freshly made-to-order by one of the store's 25 chefs

The new format ‘Market Kitchen’ section means that customers can have their breakfast, lunch or evening meal freshly made-to-order by one of the store's 25 chefs.

Customers can also have the freshly cooked food delivered to their doorstep via Deliveroo.

In store, customers can watch their meals be made-to-order by chefs using seasonal ingredients, or they can opt to pick up some of the freshly made ‘ready-to-go’ meals.

The menu includes the Char & Smoke counter, which offers a selection of flame-grilled vegetables, steak and chicken. These are served with a choice of three types of slaw and fresh sauces. The flame-grilled food is served in wraps, ciabattas or with salad or rice.

Another option will be freshly basted chicken, which is roasted and served with a choice of hot and cold sides.

The Hot Pan will offer a different dish each day, ranging from risottos and paellas through to Korean fried rice and curries.

Customers can also build their own pasta dish, with a choice of freshly made pasta and sauces and a variety of toppings.

Pizza by the Metre will offer pizzas made with fresh hand-stretched dough. Customers can opt for quarter of a metre of pizza from £4.00, half a metre from £7.00 or a full metre from £11.00.

This is the sixth Market Kitchen that Morrisons has opened with another planned for Leeds’ Kirkstall store in late September.

The first one opened in Morrisons Canning Town in October 2019 and the other Morrisons stores to have the offer are Manchester Piccadilly, Camden, Edgbaston and Wood Green.

Hannah Munns, Morrisons head of Market Kitchen, said: “The chefs use our fresh Market Street ingredients to create delicious seasonal meals for customers that are made to order.

"It means that customers can pop in and pick up their next meal while also buying the groceries they need for future meals. And, thanks to our partnership with Deliveroo, customers across

Leeds will be able to enjoy their favourite dishes from our menu without leaving their kitchen.”

Charles Newman, associate director at Town Centre Securities, the owner of the Merrion Centre, said: “We are excited to see the new Market Kitchen concept open at the flagship Morrisons supermarket in the Merrion Centre.

"Morrisons has been our linchpin supermarket within the centre since 1972 and just as the Arena Quarter has evolved over the years, we have seen continued investment and development at Morrisons to continuously improve our customer experience and offer.

“The new, freshly made meals, created by a team of in-store Morrisons chefs, will further enhance the food and beverage offer within the Merrion Centre, with shoppers able to pick up breakfast, lunch or an evening meal alongside their grocery shop all cooked on site. They can even have it delivered via Deliveroo.

“We think the concept will be very well received by existing and new Merrion Centre shoppers, as well as the increasing student population, with the areas around the city’s Arena Quarter seeing a big influx of new, high-end student accommodation.”

Market Kitchen orders can be placed through the Deliveroo app or website and will usually incur a small delivery charge.