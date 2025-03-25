Morrisons closures: what's the cheapest UK supermarket as Morrisons stores, cafes closing - Tesco, Asda, Lidl?
This week (March 24), Morrisons announced a major shake-up, confirming the closure of multiple in-store services and convenience stores.
The move will affect 52 cafés, all 18 Market Kitchens, 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters, and four pharmacies, totalling 174 closures. Around 365 jobs are at risk as a result.
The closures are part of Morrisons’ broader strategy to focus on areas that deliver the most value to customers and maintain financial sustainability in a challenging economic climate.
Chief Executive Rami Baitiéh said that the affected services have become more costly to operate than the revenue they generate, and like other UK supermarkets, Morrisons is facing financial pressures from rising costs and shifting consumer behaviour.
Morrisons has struggled to maintain its market share against discount rivals such as Aldi and Lidl, which continue to attract cost-conscious shoppers.
But just how cheap are those budget grocery retailers when compared to more “traditional” established UK supermarkets like Morrisons?
Which is the cheapest UK supermarket?
With the cost of living crisis still affecting households across the UK, many shoppers are looking for the most affordable places to buy their groceries.
Earlier this month, consumer group Which? released its findings on the UK’s cheapest supermarket for February 2025.
Their research found that a basket of 100 essential items at Aldi cost £182.64, making it the most affordable option - and significantly cheaper than Tesco (£212.54), Sainsbury’s (£225.20), and Waitrose (£245.79).
Even loyalty card discounts from Tesco Clubcard, Sainsbury’s Nectar, and Lidl Plus were unable to match Aldi’s prices.
And as for Morrisons? The same basket of 100 items there was found to cost £212.98 with a More card and £215.40 without one. That’s over £30 more expensive than at Aldi.
Here’s how much a basket of 100 essential items cost at the UK’s major supermarkets in February 2025.
|Retailer
|Average price for 100 items
|Aldi
|£182.64
|Lidl (with Lidl Plus)
|£184.51
|Lidl (without Lidl Plus)
|£184.94
|Asda
|£201.85
|Tesco (with Clubcard)
|£205.31
|Tesco (without Clubcard)
|£212.54
|Morrisons (with More)
|£212.98
|Sainsbury’s (with Nectar)
|£213.46
|Morrisons (without More)
|£215.40
|Sainsbury's (without Nectar)
|£225.20
|Ocado
|£230.90
|Waitrose
|£245.79
What’s interesting is how supermarket loyalty schemes compare in terms of actual savings. While they can offer some savings, they have so far been unable to match the base-level affordability of discount retailers.
For instance, Morrisons’ More card provides a modest saving of just £2.42 across 100 items - an average of only 0.02p per item. Even Sainsbury’s Nectar card, the best-performing loyalty scheme in February, offers average savings of only 0.12p per item.
The closures at Morrisons reflect the broader challenges facing the UK supermarket sector, as rising costs, changing consumer habits, and intense competition force retailers to adapt.
The dominance of discounters like Aldi and Lidl, combined with shifts towards online shopping, means that traditional supermarkets must refine their pricing strategies and services to stay competitive.
As supermarkets continue to adjust to market pressures, customers will likely see ongoing changes to pricing structures and service offerings in the future.
For now, Aldi remains the cheapest supermarket for essential shopping, a trend that is expected to continue as cost-conscious shoppers seek out the best deals.
