For the first time in five years, staff will be on duty Boxing Day 🛒

M&S staff must work Boxing Day for the first time in five years

All employees must cover at least one day between December 26–28

The change aims to ensure stores are fully stocked after Christmas

Large stores will stay closed, but staff must take the day as part of annual leave

Shoppers can expect better service and smoother post-Christmas shopping - though not all staff members are happy

Shoppers heading to one UK supermarket this Christmas may notice a subtle change: the store’s staff won’t be taking their usual Boxing Day break.

For the first time in five years, many Marks & Spencer employees will be required to work on December 26, as the retailer drops its automatic holiday policy in an effort to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Under the new schedule, all staff must work at least one of December 26, 27, or 28, and be available during the busy run-up to Christmas Day.

Last year, over 40% of permanent staff and 30% of seasonal employees skipped a peak day, leaving stores struggling to keep shelves fully stocked.

M&S says this year, “all colleagues must play their part to deliver a successful Christmas.” It is estimated that roughly a quarter of store employees will be in work on Boxing Day alone.

For shoppers, this change could mean better-stocked shelves and faster service in the days immediately after Christmas.

The extra staffing is aimed at ensuring stores are ready for the post-Christmas rush on December 27, when many customers will return to exchange gifts or pick up essentials.

But the decision hasn’t gone down well internally. Staff messages describe the move as “a slap in the face” and “like a punishment,” particularly after the company’s recent challenges, including the cyber-attack that disrupted operations.

While large stores will remain closed on Boxing Day, staff are expected to take the day as part of their annual holiday allowance, with only a limited number able to book the day off.

Since 2020, M&S has relied on volunteers to work on Boxing Day, effectively giving most employees the day off.

This year, more colleagues will be on duty than in previous years, according to operations director Jayne Wall, who said it was important of having stores fully ready for customers on 27 December.

For shoppers, the upside is clear: better service, fully stocked shelves, and smoother exchanges in the hectic post-Christmas period.

But for M&S employees, the return to mandatory Boxing Day work marks the end of a cherished festive break, highlighting the growing tension between cost-cutting measures and staff wellbeing in retail.

