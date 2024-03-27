Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Malt Shovel pub in Pontefract is set to reopen on Thursday, March 28 with an entertainment filled launch party the same day, where one lucky guest will walk away with a huge £1,000 prize.

The high street favourite has received a complete interior refresh, with the investment also reviving The Malt Shovel’s newly named function room, Frankie’s Bar.

It is now perfectly equipped to host private parties, band nights and much more.

The Malt Shovel pub in Pontefract is set to reopen on Thursday, March 28. Picture: Google

Operators Rob and Sammie Mirfin, who have run the pub for almost five years, said: “We are so excited to welcome our locals back to the pub. The investment has really breathed new life into the pub and we have big plans for the year ahead to keep the momentum going.

"Our launch day party is set to be an epic day and evening, all are welcome, and we hope to see you there."

On the pub’s reopening day, The Malt Shovel welcomes guests to join them from 11am when they are kicking off the celebrations with a performance from acoustic singer songwriter Leon Pashley.

Internationally acclaimed sensation John Martin will then add a touch of a magic to the occasion.

From 1pm the team will be hosting a number of interactive challenges and games including rounds of bingo, a bar tab raffle, and a meat raffle as well as their Open the Box game whereby one lucky guest will walk away with a £1,000 cash prize.