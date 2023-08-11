Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Ma-Hé Leeds: First look inside the new coastal south Indian restaurant opening in the Merrion Centre

A new Indian restaurant is opening in Leeds this weekend.
Abbey Maclure
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

Ma-Hé will open in the Merrion Centre on Saturday (August 12), serving signature small plates from the five main coastal regions of south India. The cuisine and cultures of Goa, Mangalore, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra will be united under one roof and five chefs have relocated from India to take over the kitchen.

Its founders are Shyam Sundar Bhaskaran, a fine-dining chef who has previously worked at five-star hotel chains in India, Manoj Varma, who has more than 20 years of experience working in the hospitality industry, and local entrepreneur Mason Asgha.

Ahead of the official opening, we take a look inside the new restaurant and at some of the dishes on the menu.

Ma-Hé will open on Saturday August 12 and is located on 59 Wade Lane, part of the Merrion Centre

1. Ma-Hé

Ma-Hé will open on Saturday August 12 and is located on 59 Wade Lane, part of the Merrion Centre Photo: Simon Hulme

The restaurant, which seats up to 80 guests, is inspired by the waters of coastal India

2. Ma-Hé

The restaurant, which seats up to 80 guests, is inspired by the waters of coastal India Photo: Simon Hulme

Diners can discover five cuisines from the India's southern coastlines

3. Ma-Hé

Diners can discover five cuisines from the India's southern coastlines Photo: Simon Hulme

The menu will include small plates from five main regions - Goa, Mangalore, Kerela, Tamil Nadu and Andhra

4. Ma-Hé

The menu will include small plates from five main regions - Goa, Mangalore, Kerela, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Photo: Simon Hulme

