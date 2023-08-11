A new Indian restaurant is opening in Leeds this weekend.

Ma-Hé will open in the Merrion Centre on Saturday (August 12), serving signature small plates from the five main coastal regions of south India. The cuisine and cultures of Goa, Mangalore, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra will be united under one roof and five chefs have relocated from India to take over the kitchen.

Its founders are Shyam Sundar Bhaskaran, a fine-dining chef who has previously worked at five-star hotel chains in India, Manoj Varma, who has more than 20 years of experience working in the hospitality industry, and local entrepreneur Mason Asgha.

Ahead of the official opening, we take a look inside the new restaurant and at some of the dishes on the menu.

1 . Ma-Hé Ma-Hé will open on Saturday August 12 and is located on 59 Wade Lane, part of the Merrion Centre Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Ma-Hé The restaurant, which seats up to 80 guests, is inspired by the waters of coastal India Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Ma-Hé Diners can discover five cuisines from the India's southern coastlines Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . Ma-Hé The menu will include small plates from five main regions - Goa, Mangalore, Kerela, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales