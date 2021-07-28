Luxury jewellers Boodles to open at Victoria Leeds

Boodles models Yasmin and Amber Le Bon. Picture: Boodles

The brand, which was established over two centuries ago, has taken a 4,500 sq ft space fronting onto Briggate, and joins other luxury names at the shopping arcade, which is part of Victoria Leeds including Louis Vuitton and Mulberry.

Designed in the style of a townhouse, the new Leeds store will feature a private dining area on the second floor which is reserved for special events.

GP Studio has designed the new store, it’s fourth for Boodles.