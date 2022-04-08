The award-winning Love Brownies, which boasts a flagship store and cafe in Victoria Gate, has launched a limited-edition double chocolate and Crème Egg brownie.

The rich chocolate brownies combine dark Belgian chocolate with silky-smooth milk chocolate pieces, with a decadent mini crème egg baked into each one.

The Double Chocolate Crème Egg brownie is now available in Leeds until April 23 - with prices starting at £3. Brownie boxes can also be purchased online.

Chantal Teal founded the bakery on her kitchen counter in Ilkley in 2009 - with a mission to inject some luxury into the much-loved sweet treats.

It has outgrown five kitchens since its launch, recently moving into new headquarters in Harrogate, and now boasts 17 brownie shops and cafés across the country - as well as a thriving online store.

All of the brand’s award-winning brownies are individually hand-baked using the finest ingredients, and can be enjoyed alongside delicious milkshakes and a range of premium, freshly-brewed coffees.

