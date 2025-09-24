Millions of customers bank online, but some communities face longer trips to access cash 🏦

Lloyds Banking Group will close 49 branches across the UK between January and October 2026

Closures affect 26 Lloyds Bank, 10 Halifax, and 13 Bank of Scotland locations

Customers can still use remaining branches, the Post Office, PayPoint locations, and mobile apps

LINK is recommending 11 new banking hubs to support communities impacted by closures

All affected staff will be offered alternative roles, with no direct job losses from the closures

A major banking group has announced plans to close 49 branches across the UK next year, affecting Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland sites.

Lloyds Banking Group said the closures are scheduled to take place between January and October 2026, reflecting an ongoing shift towards online banking.

The bank confirmed that 26 Lloyds branches, 10 Halifax, and 13 Bank of Scotland sites will shut.

After these closures, the group will be left with 705 branches nationwide: 359 Lloyds, 269 Halifax, and 77 Bank of Scotland locations.

Lloyds has said that all staff affected will be offered alternative roles within the business or at other branches, ensuring no job losses directly due to the closures. But for customers, the change may mean longer journeys to visit their nearest branch.

A man takes money from a cash machine at a branch of Lloyds Bank. The banking group will close 49 branches across the UK between January and October 2026 (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images) | Getty Images

While physical branches are being reduced, Lloyds has said that customers still have multiple ways to manage their money, and that over 21 million people already use its mobile apps for everyday banking.

Those who prefer in-person service can use any remaining Lloyds, Halifax, or Bank of Scotland branch, visit the Post Office, or deposit cash at more than 30,000 PayPoint locations across the UK.

Cash access network Link said it was recommending 11 new banking hubs after the closure announcement, to help communities affected by closures.

These hubs will provide essential services such as cash withdrawals and deposits, helping to bridge the gap where local branches are closing.

This latest round of closures follows a broader trend across UK high streets, with NatWest announcing last week it would shut 46 mobile branches.

Both moves highlight the banking sector’s response to declining in-person visits, as more customers move towards digital banking solutions.

Which Lloyds Bank branches are closing?

For customers wondering whether their local branch is affected, Lloyds Banking Group has published a full list of the 49 locations that will close

It is worth checking in advance and planning any essential branch visits before closures take effect.

Lloyds Bank

Alfreton, 21 High Street, Alfreton DE55 7DR - January 19

Ammanford, 19 Quay Street, Ammanford SA18 3DB - January 12

Bideford, 5 High Street, Bideford EX39 2AD - January 13

Birmingham, Harborne 125 High Street, Birmingham B17 9NP - October 8 2026

Camborne, Market Square, Camborne TR14 8JT - October 7 2026

Chepstow, 7 Manor Way, Chepstow NP16 5HZ - October 7 2026

Chester-le-Street, 81-85 Front Street, Chester-le-Street DH3 3AJ - January 1

Deal, 2 High Street, Deal CT14 7AD - January 22

Fleet, 174 Fleet Road, Fleet GU51 4DD - January 13

Gillingham (Dorset), High Street, Gillingham SP8 4AQ - January 8

Gorseinon, 113 High Street, Swansea SA4 4BR - October 8 2026

Havant, 4 West Street, Havant PO9 1PE - January 19

Hedge End, St John's Centre, Southampton SO30 4QU - January 21

Hedon, 25 St. Augustines Gate, Hull HU12 8EU - January 28

Ivybridge, 13 Fore Street, Ivybridge PL21 9AD - January 14

Lewes, 8 High Street, Lewes BN7 2AD - January 19

Mitcham, 9 Majestic Way, St Marks Place, Mitcham CR4 2JS - January 8

New Addington, 13 Central Parade, Croydon CR0 0JB - January 14

Okehampton, Fore Street, Okehampton EX20 1HJ - March 25

Penzance, Market House, Penzance TR18 2TN - January 21

Petersfield, 5 The Square, Petersfield GU32 3HL - January 21

Ryde, 35 Union Street, Ryde PO33 2LH - January 21

Stamford, 65 High Street, Stamford PE9 2AT - January 20

Swadlincote, 59 High Street, Swadlincote DE11 8JA - January 20

Totnes, 31 Fore Street, Totnes TQ9 5HH - January 8

Totton, 30 Commercial Road, Southampton SO40 3TH - January 19

Halifax

Buxton, Spring Gardens 74 Spring Gardens, Buxton SK17 6DL - January 20

Camborne, 31 Trelowarren Street, Camborne TR14 8AD - October 7 2026

Deal, 63 High Street, Deal CT14 6EH - January 22

Hastings, 1 Queens Road, Hastings TN34 1QP - January 22

Havant, 26 West Street, Havant PO9 1PG - January 15

London, Wandsworth 14 Garratt Lane, London SW18 4FT - January 15

Middleton, 24 Middleton Gardens, Manchester M24 4DF - January 8

Seaford, 33A Broad Street, Seaford BN25 1LS - January 19

Skipton, 63/65 High Street, Skipton BD23 1DS - January 26

Bank of Scotland

Bellshill, 207 Main Street, Bellshill ML4 1AL - January 12

Castle Douglas, 192 King Street, Castle Douglas DG7 1DB - January 22

Dingwall, High Street, Dingwall IV15 9HL - March 25

Erskine, Bridgewater 8 Bridgewater Shopping Centre, Erskine PA8 7AA - January 13

Gairloch, Bank Brae, Gairloch IV21 2BE - January 15

Glasgow, Anniesland 836 Crow Road, Glasgow G13 1ET - January 12

Grangemouth, 24 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth FK3 8AS - October 8

Hawick, 7 High Street, Hawick TD9 9BZ - October 7

Largs, 32 Main Street, Largs KA30 8AD - March 25

Larkhall, 39 Union Street, Larkhall ML9 1DT - January 8

Nairn, 73 High Street, Nairn IV12 4BS - January 20

St Andrews, 1 Queens Gardens, St. Andrews KY16 9TD - January 20

Tain, Tower Street, Tain IV19 1DY - January 12

Yeovil, King George Street, Yeovil BA20 1PT - January 12

