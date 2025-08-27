Lidl set to create 400 jobs in Leeds as work starts on new £150m warehouse

Lidl’s new Belvedere warehouse buildings. Construction work has also started at its 38-acre site in Gildersome, Leeds. (Photo supplied by Lidl GB) | Lidl GB

Lidl is set to create 400 new jobs in Leeds as building gets underway to create a new £150m warehouse in the city.

The German- owned chain has started work on a 38-acre site in Gildersome, near Leeds to support its long term goal of opening 1,000 stores in the UK.

The news comes after the company has completed an expansion project at Belvedere in London.

The £285 million investment involved the redevelopment of its warehouse, and the construction of a second building – tripling capacity on the site.

Lidl’s commitment to new warehouse facilities in Leeds will unlock hundreds of new jobs, strengthen supply chains, and ensure families can access affordable, quality food. Chancellor and Leeds West and Pudsey MP Rachel Reeves

Lidl continues to be one of Britain’s fastest-growing grocery chains, and is currently the sixth largest in the country, according to Kantar data.

It has edged closer to overtaking rival Morrisons in the rankings.

Lidl looks set to create hundreds of new jobs in Leeds. | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The retailer has more than 980 stores and 14 distribution centres in England, Scotland and Wales – as well as thousands in countries across Europe.

Chancellor and Leeds West and Pudsey MP Rachel Reeves said Lidl’s investment in the warehouses was a “vote of confidence” in the UK.

She said: “This investment is a strong vote of confidence in the UK economy, and Lidl’s commitment to new warehouse facilities in London and Leeds will unlock hundreds of new jobs, strengthen supply chains, and ensure families can access affordable, quality food.”

Richard Taylor, Lidl’s chief real estate officer for Great Britain, said the chain was “proud to play our role in driving economic growth”.

Lidl was among a host of Britain’s biggest retailers to sign a letter addressed to Ms Reeves warning that raising taxes in the autumn budget could contradict her plans to improve UK living standards.

The letter, sent by trade body British Retail Consortium, said it was becoming “more and more challenging for us to absorb the cost pressures we face”.

The Treasury responded by saying it was a “pro-business Government”.