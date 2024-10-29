The supermarket is gearing up for a festive push 🎄

Lidl plans to launch additional stores before Christmas to attract new customers

The supermarket aims to grow from approximately 960 to over 1,100 locations across England, Wales and Scotland

The new stores are expected to create around 400 jobs and benefit local communities

New stores will open in various locations, including Bristol, Birmingham and several areas in London

A major supermarket has announced plans to open 10 additional stores in the UK before Christmas, aiming to attract new customers ahead of the festive season.

German discount retailer Lidl also revealed it has finalised a leaseback agreement for 12 new stores, valued at £70 million.

Lidl currently operates approximately 960 stores and has expressed a goal of expanding to over 1,100 locations across England, Wales and Scotland.

These new openings are expected to create around 400 jobs and benefit thousands of households, according to the company.

Lidl Great Britain’s chief development officer, Richard Taylor, said: “Our plan to open 10 new stores before Christmas demonstrates our continued commitment to providing more communities across the country with access to affordable, quality food, as well as employment opportunities.

“But we still have big ambitions for our expansion plans to open hundreds more Lidl stores in the future.”

Where will the new Lidl stores be?

Lidl’s expansion plans include shops in Berwick Green in Bristol, Bovey Tracey in Devon, and Stirchley in Birmingham, as well as three in London’s Hoxton, Forest Gate and Caterham.

It also includes the reopening of relocated or refurbished shops in Chessington and Dagenham in London, and Connah’s Quay in Wales.

The full list of locations for the 10 new stores is as follows:

Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich

Berwick Green, Bristol

Bovey Tracey

Caterham, London

Downham Market

Forest Gate, London

Hemel Hempstead

Hoxton Street, London

Shinfield, Reading

Stirchley, Birmingham

Taylor also hinted that more stores may be on the way, adding: “Our teams are constantly scouring the country for new sites, identifying opportunities not just in towns where we don’t currently have stores, but also in areas where existing stores are experiencing increasing demand.”

What else has Lidl announced?

Lidl has also announced that it has completed a leaseback agreement, meaning it will sell 12 new shops, which are in the process of being built, for £70 million.

Investment group Roadside Real Estate, through its joint venture with Meadow Partners, will acquire the stores, which are set to open by February next year in locations including Manchester and Saffron Walden.

The deal means Lidl will get an immediate cash boost and then pay rent on the shops, which will be on 25-year leases.

Lidl is now the sixth biggest UK supermarket with an 8.1% share of the grocery market, according to the latest figures from Kantar. That puts it just behind Morrisons, which has an 8.6% share, and German rival Aldi, which has grown its share to just under a 10th.

