Leeds has plenty of wedding venues to choose from, but there are some that are more unusual than others.
If you or your partner popped the big question on Valentine’s Day, you might now be searching for a wedding venue – and these venues offer something a little different from the rest. Here are eight quirky places to get married in the city.
1. Elland Road
A great location for Leeds United fans looking to celebrate their special day in a unique way. They have a beautiful suite available, offer catering and are licensed to carry out civil service ceremonies. One reviewer said: "Great wedding venue for true fans".
Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire
2. The Tetley
Get married in this in this modern art deco building, formerly the Tetley brewery headquarters and now a contemporary art museum that works closely with you to design your perfect day. They offer catering services and are licensed to host civil ceremonies. One testimonial on the Tetley's website said: "Everyone commented on how beautiful the building is and the photographs are gorgeous. The food was also divine – it was definitely one of the most talked about aspects of the day!"
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Thwaite Watermill
Get married at Thwaite Watermill, one of the last water-powered mills in Britain. It boasts four indoor and outdoor venues, including The Wheel room, which hosts 25 guests and couples can say their vows between two waterwheels. The Fruit Orchard is a perfect choice for a summer wedding, as you can host your guests in a gazebo that is situated in the orchard and overlooks the canal and crane. The mill also has plenty of outdoor space available for food trucks or a live band. One Trustpilot reviewer said it was difficult for them to get their guests to leave.
Photo: Google
4. Left Bank
This former Grade-II listed church in Headingley is now a contemporary art space and hub of community activity, built in a Gothic style with lots of space inside and stunning archway ceilings. One reviewer said: "From day one Sarah and the team at Left Bank were absolutely brilliant. As soon as we stepped in the building we knew we wanted to get married there. It's a beautiful venue made even better by the wonderful support and organisation provided by the staff. They did so much for us and made planning our wedding so much easier."
Photo: www.photographybycharli.com