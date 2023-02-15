3 . Thwaite Watermill

Get married at Thwaite Watermill, one of the last water-powered mills in Britain. It boasts four indoor and outdoor venues, including The Wheel room, which hosts 25 guests and couples can say their vows between two waterwheels. The Fruit Orchard is a perfect choice for a summer wedding, as you can host your guests in a gazebo that is situated in the orchard and overlooks the canal and crane. The mill also has plenty of outdoor space available for food trucks or a live band. One Trustpilot reviewer said it was difficult for them to get their guests to leave.

Photo: Google