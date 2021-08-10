Leeds Taco Bell in Merrion Street to give free food to students on A-Level results day

The Taco Bell restaurant in the Merrion Centre will give free tacos to students to mark A-Level Day.

The American fast-food chain will be giving students free Crunchy Tacos all day on Tuesday, August 10.

UK students will be able to enjoy their choice of filling, whether it’s the delicious, seasoned beef or black beans, topped with cheddar cheese and freshly chopped lettuce in a hard-shell corn tortilla.

Students will need to show their results day letter to get the free taco.

No other purchase is necessary.

Gino Casciani, General Manager for Taco Bell UK & Europe, said: “Results Day is a day that lives long in the calendars of many of our customers.

"We know it can be a day of mixed emotions and so we want to guarantee some smiles for students by giving them free tacos all day on Taco Tuesday August 10.

"In what might have been the most disrupted year of studies ever, we want to celebrate the hard work and achievement of students across the UK.”

