With the summer holidays fast approaching, many parents will already be planning ahead with ways to entertain their little ones.
There are so many fantastic children’s play centres in Leeds, from multi-level soft play structures for older children to baby sensory rooms and cafes with lots of activities. We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers for their recommendations of the best soft play centres in Leeds.
Hundreds of parents gave their suggestions, and here are 12 of the best.
1. Little Bees
A number of our readers suggested Little Bees play centre in Seacroft, which has a large soft play area and runs a number of classes, including 'den play' and 'authentic play', which attempt to bring back the fun from previous generations. The centre hosts parties and there's a cafe for kids and adults. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Grasshoppers - Tingley Garden Centre
A number of our readers suggested Grasshoppers in Tingley Garden Centre. Kimberley Atkinson said: "Grasshoppers Tingley (closest grasshoppers to us) is fab for for littlies, we did end of the day play 3.45-5pm yesterday, half of the time inside then the other half outside. £4 per child (my girls are 2 and almost 4) perfect for both ages, the time slot is perfect, straight from school, just long enough and the weather was lovely so they got so much out of the sand and water play. Foods good too and really reasonable prices." Photo: Google
3. Kidz Zone Garforth
Angie Getliffe recommended Kids Zone in Garforth, an indoor play and party venue. It offers an extensive play area with activities for kids from birth up to and including 12 years old. Photo: Google
4. Monster Kidz
Monster Kidz in Beeston was recommended by Leanne Lumb and Kim Grinstead, who said it was perfect for children over five. It offers a large soft play area and even go-karting, with a cafe on site. Photo: Google