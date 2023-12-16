With the festive season just days away, many of us will be looking for our last minute shopping, whether that be the last of the presents or items for the Christmas feast.
Many shopping centres, including White Rose Shopping Centre, Merrion Centre and Trinity, will have different opening hours in the days leading up to Christmas, as well as over the festive period.
We have listed the opening hours, including late hours and closed days, to make your shopping a bit easier.
Yorkshire Evening Post have contacted a number of shopping centres around Leeds, and will update this list up until Christmas.
1. Leeds shopping centre late night opening hours
2. Cross Gates Shopping Centre
Cross Gates will be closed on some days during Christmas. Christmas opening hours:
Christmas Eve: 10am to 4pm
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: CLOSED
December 27-30: 8am to 6pm
New Year's Eve: 10am to 4pm
New Year's Day: CLOSED
January 2: 8am to 6pm Photo: Steve Riding
3. Trinity Leeds
Trinity Leeds will remain open an hour later in the days leading up to Christmas starting December 18. Christmas opening hours:
December 18-23: 9am to 9pm
Christmas Eve: 11am to 5pm
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
New Year's Eve: 11am to 5pm
New Year's Day: 9am to 6pm Photo: Tony Johnson
4. The Merrion Centre
The Merrion Centre will offer shoppers late night shopping leading up to Christmas. Christmas opening hours:
December 21-23: 6am to midnight
Christmas Eve: 9.30am to 4pm (9.30am to 10am for browsing)
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
New Year's Eve: 10am to 4pm
New Year's Day: 9am to 6pm Photo: Merrion Centre/Google
5. Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park
Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Centre have not announced any Christmas opening times. It is advised to check with each store before visiting. Photo: Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park/Google
6. St John's Centre
St John's will remain open one hour longer leading up to Christmas.
The centre has however not said if shops will remain closed any of the days or operate on bank holiday hours. Christmas opening hours:
December 18-22: 8am to 7pm
Bank holidays: 10.30 to 5pm
Individual store opening times may vary, and customers are advised to contact their individual stores before visiting. Photo: Knight Frank / SWNS