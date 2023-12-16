We have listed the the holiday opening hours of a number of shopping centres and arcades around Leeds to make your festive shopping a bit easier.

With the festive season just days away, many of us will be looking for our last minute shopping, whether that be the last of the presents or items for the Christmas feast.

Many shopping centres, including White Rose Shopping Centre, Merrion Centre and Trinity, will have different opening hours in the days leading up to Christmas, as well as over the festive period.

We have listed the opening hours, including late hours and closed days, to make your shopping a bit easier.

Yorkshire Evening Post have contacted a number of shopping centres around Leeds, and will update this list up until Christmas.

1 . Leeds shopping centre late night opening hours Here are the late night and Christmas opening hours of shopping centres around Leeds.

2 . Cross Gates Shopping Centre Cross Gates will be closed on some days during Christmas. Christmas opening hours: Christmas Eve: 10am to 4pm Christmas Day: CLOSED Boxing Day: CLOSED December 27-30: 8am to 6pm New Year's Eve: 10am to 4pm New Year's Day: CLOSED January 2: 8am to 6pm

3 . Trinity Leeds Trinity Leeds will remain open an hour later in the days leading up to Christmas starting December 18. Christmas opening hours: December 18-23: 9am to 9pm Christmas Eve: 11am to 5pm Christmas Day: CLOSED Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm New Year's Eve: 11am to 5pm New Year's Day: 9am to 6pm

4 . The Merrion Centre The Merrion Centre will offer shoppers late night shopping leading up to Christmas. Christmas opening hours: December 21-23: 6am to midnight Christmas Eve: 9.30am to 4pm (9.30am to 10am for browsing) Christmas Day: CLOSED Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm New Year's Eve: 10am to 4pm New Year's Day: 9am to 6pm

5 . Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Centre have not announced any Christmas opening times. It is advised to check with each store before visiting.