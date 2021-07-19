The Warehouse is re-launching as a live events venue. Pictured: The loft space.

Legal requirements such as face masks, social distancing and the number of households able to mix are no longer in place as of Monday, July 19.

The Warehouse, in Somers Street, is a popular venue known for it's unique club nights.

However, the venue struggled to survive during the pandemic, and has undergone a huge refurbishment to make it a more flexible live events space.

The Warehouse team.

Co-owner at The Warehouse, Will Habergham, said: "Post-COVID nightlife and venues have had to adapt.

"We have had to take a new direction.

"Traditional night clubs have had to diversify to survive, essentially offering a flexible space that can accommodate all sorts of events.

"In the conventional sense, nightclubs are no longer what they used to be, and unfortunately, many venues have been forced to close due to the pandemic.

The main room in The Warehouse.

"There has definitely been a move towards bar culture and nightlife, as we know it, has changed.

"Whilst there is still a place for nightclubs, we think nightlife will be more event and experience-led, and due to the pandemic, for some students, it will be the first time they have ever even experienced a nightclub".

An Arts Council grant ensured the survival of The Warehouse post-lockdown.

The grant enabled them to introduce changes and completely refurbish the loft room.

The venue will have a new live events element until 10pm, switching to various club nights after that time.

It will have a capacity of 600 for live music events.

A new booking agreement with promoters TEG MJR will see them overseeing the venue's live diary.

Confirmed live acts and DJs so far include Annie Mac, Alan Fizpartick and Richy Ahemd, Black Grape, Goldie Lookin Chain and Versatile.

Opening week has already sold out, with events planned every single day.

Co-owner and live events organiser at The Warehouse , Dan Ickowitz-Seidler, said: "We were keen to restore the legacy of The Warehouse as a fantastic live music venue as well as one of Leeds most legendary nightclubs.

"We can't wait for people to see what we've done. We think there will be so much pent-up demand for live music and events after over a year without any.

"While events have attempted to go online during the pandemic, I think it's really made us all realise you just can't beat the experience and feeling of being in the room and witnessing an event in person.

"We're excited to get people back into our venue and witnessing some legendary events."

Over the years, The Warehouse has welcomed bands and DJs, including U2, Sugar Hill Gang, Stone Roses, Oasis, Greg Wilson, Mike Pickering and Fat Boy Slim.

Initially a live music venue, it evolved into a club venue with legendary nights like SpeedQueen and Kaos.