To celebrate curry week, we asked our readers for their recommendations.

The 25thNational Curry Week comes to a close today, as people across the UK were encouraged to visit their favourite restaurants or host a curry dinner party. There is no shortage of amazing options when it comes to getting a curry in Leeds, from street food halls to fine-dining Indian restaurants.

We asked our readers about their favourite place to get a curry in the city – and there were more than 600 responses.

Here are 21 of the best restaurants for curry in Leeds as recommended by people who live here.

1 . Best curry restaurants Here are 21 of the best places to get a curry in Leeds, as recommended by Yorkshire Evening Post readers

3 . Masala Hut 6 Back Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates