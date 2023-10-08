Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Indian restaurants: 21 of the best places for curry according to our readers including MyLahore and De Baga

To celebrate curry week, we asked our readers for their recommendations.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 8th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

The 25thNational Curry Week comes to a close today, as people across the UK were encouraged to visit their favourite restaurants or host a curry dinner party. There is no shortage of amazing options when it comes to getting a curry in Leeds, from street food halls to fine-dining Indian restaurants.

We asked our readers about their favourite place to get a curry in the city – and there were more than 600 responses.

Here are 21 of the best restaurants for curry in Leeds as recommended by people who live here.

1. Best curry restaurants

Here are 21 of the best places to get a curry in Leeds, as recommended by Yorkshire Evening Post readers Photo: National World

12 Church Lane, Swillington

2. Table 26

12 Church Lane, Swillington Photo: Google

6 Back Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates

3. Masala Hut

6 Back Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates Photo: Tony Johnson

Bradford Road, Otley

4. Westbourne Spice

Bradford Road, Otley Photo: Simon Hulme

