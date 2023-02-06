Carly Field, owner of Green and Field Florist in Horsforth , told LocalTV that buying flowers is often a very last minute decision as February 14 draws near. While the shop in Long Row is stocking up on roses in red, white and pink for those who like a classic bouquet, they also have plants and dried flowers that offer a longer lasting gift.

Whatever the preference, she is urging people to show the love for independent businesses in Leeds by shopping local. “It’s a massive thing for us,” she said. “Small businesses will make it unique, they’ll help you, they’ll give you advice, they’ll give you that support. You’re not just ordering online or just popping in and picking something off the shelf. They will help you to make something really unique and to any kind of budget to make it special.”