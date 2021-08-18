Leeds Briggate Nando's closes following national chicken shortages

The restaurant chain apologised to customers on Twitter. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The chain has temporarily shut around 50 outlets across England, Scotland and Wales after suffering supply shortages, according to the BBC.

It will lend some of its staff to suppliers to “get things moving” again, the broadcaster has said.

Responding to upset customers on Twitter, Nando’s described the situation as “a bit of a ‘mare'”.

The restaurant said: “The UK supply chain is having a bit of a ‘mare’ right now.

“This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.

“We are doing everything we can to get the peri-peri back where it belongs – on your plates!”

In another tweet, the restaurant, which serves Afro-Portuguese inspired chicken dishes, apologised for the “disappointment” and said suppliers could not keep up with “demand for peri-peri”.

Nando’s said: “We’re sorry for any disappointment caused.

“Our suppliers are struggling to keep up with demand for peri-peri. Meaning that some of our restaurants have had to temporarily close to restock.”

The Leeds Briggate store is fully closed and is not offering eat in, delivery or collect.

Other Nando's sites in Leeds are open for eat in and collect only, but are not offering delivery.

This is the full list:

Closed

Briggate

Open for eat-in and collect

Trinity Leeds

The Light

Cardigan Fields

Headingley

White Rose Shopping Centre

Skelton Lake Services

Thorpe Park