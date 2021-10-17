Leeds' Brewery Wharf welcomes new restaurant opening

Home will be moving into No 3 Brewery Wharf, which has waterfront terracing and expansive views along the River Aire

Home will be moving into No 3 Brewery Wharf, which has waterfront terracing and expansive views along the River Aire. Opening in November, Home will operate from Wednesday to Sunday.

Since establishing in 2017, Home said it has become one of Leeds’ most sought-after dining destinations with tables often booked months in advance.

Home’s chef patron, Elizabeth Cottam, said: “We’ve had some amazing times on Kirkgate, but now we’ve outgrown the restaurant and think it’s time to continue our new journey in a space that really suits who we are now and what we do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We want to be at the heart of new developments in Leeds, and this is the perfect space to expand our offer, welcome in new guests and keep doing what we do best.

“With its unique terrace, central kitchen and riverside location, Brewery Wharf is just the start of an incredible new chapter for Home and we can’t wait to get started.”

Developed by Leeds-based property investment company Rushbond, Brewery Wharf is a multi-use development which pioneered the successful renaissance of Leeds’ waterfront as part of the City’s South Bank district.

Brewery Wharf has received widespread acclaim for its high-quality design and public spaces and Home said that it provides an unmistakable character that has a unique community feel.

Situated on the south bank of the River Aire, opposite The Calls, Brewery Wharf offers a mix of workspaces, food and drink places, apartments and a hotel set around public space and public art.

A series of workspaces have been refurbished over recent months with additional landscaping works and seating due to be installed later this year.

Home said that Brewery Wharf already has a significant and diverse workplace population including architects, engineers, recruiters, specialist retail marketing agencies and branding and digital marketing agencies which sit alongside the thriving residential community with new lettings recently being secured for the refurbished space.

Richard Baker from Rushbond added: “We are really delighted to be welcoming Home which is a huge coup for the community and re-affirms Brewery Wharf as one of the great places to be in Leeds.

“Brewery Wharf has developed into a thriving work and leisure district with a unique community feel and buzz, thanks to its unique waterside location, its quality public spaces and most importantly its people, whether it be those who live or those who work there.

“It’s brilliant to see the likes of Home, who are at the top of their game, now eager to establish themselves in this fantastic location.