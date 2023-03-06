Customers who visit the shops in the final minute before they close each day will get their hands on a fresh box of four doughnuts, in a bid to reduce waste. The doughnut company and coffeehouse chain, founded in 1937, is running the ‘last minute box offer’ until Sunday.

Krispy Kreme has kiosks in the Trinity Leeds shopping centre and The Springs in Thorpe Park, which both close at 8pm. Customers who visit the stores at 7.59pm and let staff know they’re there for the ‘last minute box offer’ will be able to get their hands on the free box of donuts, while stock lasts. The offer is not available in supermarkets or drive-thrus.

Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer for the UK & Ireland, Emma Colquhoun, said: "At Krispy Kreme, we take pride in handcrafting our doughnuts fresh every single day for our customers. Whether that’s adding sprinkles, or drizzling chocolate, there’s always a Krispy Kremer on hand to ensure that each doughnut is hand-crafted to perfection.

Krispy Kreme is giving away free boxes of fresh doughnuts in the final minute before closing (Photo: Simon Jacobs/PinPep)