Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Commuters travelling via Leeds rail station may have noticed that KFC, located right between Starbucks and LEON, is boarded up.

The popular American chain has yet confirmed why it decided to close the restaurant. But a new licencing application submitted to Leeds City Council reveals what is set to replace the chicken shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KFC at Leeds train station is set to be replaced by Tortilla. Picture by National World

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tortilla, which currently serves burritos in Trinity Kitchen, will be taking over the venue, serving its Tex-Mex food to commuters.

In the licensing application, which was submitted on Thursday, March 28 this year, the restaurant has asked for permission to open every day between 10am and 2am, although these are not the confirmed opening hours.

According to the licence, it will sell a number of food items along with alcohol.