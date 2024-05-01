KFC Leeds Station: Fast food chain closes its doors with Mexican restaurant set to take its place

KFC has closed its restaurant in Leeds train station with a replacement set to take over shortly.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 1st May 2024, 11:29 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 11:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Commuters travelling via Leeds rail station may have noticed that KFC, located right between Starbucks and LEON, is boarded up.

The popular American chain has yet confirmed why it decided to close the restaurant. But a new licencing application submitted to Leeds City Council reveals what is set to replace the chicken shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
KFC at Leeds train station is set to be replaced by Tortilla. Picture by National WorldKFC at Leeds train station is set to be replaced by Tortilla. Picture by National World
KFC at Leeds train station is set to be replaced by Tortilla. Picture by National World

Tortilla, which currently serves burritos in Trinity Kitchen, will be taking over the venue, serving its Tex-Mex food to commuters.

In the licensing application, which was submitted on Thursday, March 28 this year, the restaurant has asked for permission to open every day between 10am and 2am, although these are not the confirmed opening hours.

According to the licence, it will sell a number of food items along with alcohol.

KFC UK and Tortilla have both been contacted for a comment.

Related topics:LeedsRestaurantFoodTrinity KitchenLeeds City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.