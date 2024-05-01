KFC Leeds Station: Fast food chain closes its doors with Mexican restaurant set to take its place
Commuters travelling via Leeds rail station may have noticed that KFC, located right between Starbucks and LEON, is boarded up.
The popular American chain has yet confirmed why it decided to close the restaurant. But a new licencing application submitted to Leeds City Council reveals what is set to replace the chicken shop.
Tortilla, which currently serves burritos in Trinity Kitchen, will be taking over the venue, serving its Tex-Mex food to commuters.
In the licensing application, which was submitted on Thursday, March 28 this year, the restaurant has asked for permission to open every day between 10am and 2am, although these are not the confirmed opening hours.
According to the licence, it will sell a number of food items along with alcohol.
KFC UK and Tortilla have both been contacted for a comment.
