Junction 32 Yorkshire Outlet Shopping has welcomed global fashion label Jaggar Footwear to its retailer line-up. The Australian-born brand, renowned for its fashion forward kicks, opened the doors to its latest pop-up store this month, located next to the New Balance store.

Described as quirky, cool and sophisticated, Jaggar specialises in unique, quality footwear and accessories at affordable outlet prices, and offers a variety of on-trend styles ranging from flats to stilettos, heels, boots and sneakers. The pop-up store offers a variety of styles at affordable outlet prices, and will be open until September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “We are delighted to announce that Jaggar Footwear has launched its new pop-up store at the outlet, selling luxury footwear and accessories to add to our already prominent fashion offering. With a range of stylish products at amazing, discounted outlet prices, we’re know that our guests will love what Jaggar has to offer.”

Junction 32 Yorkshire Outlet Shopping has welcomed global fashion label Jaggar Footwear.

Tracy Palmer, Managing Director at Jaggar, added: "We are excited to bring Jaggar The Label to Junction 32. Our brand covers a diverse collection, and the prices offer incredible savings. We are positive that guests will love our pop up store and we can't wait to welcome them through our doors."