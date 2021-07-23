The company has entered into an insolvency procedure called a corporate voluntary arrangement, according to Companies House.

The Leeds store is based in Gelderd Road in Gildersome.

JTF Mega Discount Warehouse, Leeds (photo: Google).

It is now 'permanently closed' according to its Facebook page.

The company website is no longer online and the message on the phone line says the store is closed.

In June, the Leeds store was offering an 'everything must go' sale before a planned 'grand relaunch'.

It has been reported that the company ran into difficulties as a result of forced closure of stores during the Covid-19 lockdowns which wiped out fireworks and Christmas sales - two of its largest seasonal items.

Now national law firm Simpson Millar has announced it may act on behalf of staff over the apparent lack of consultation by the retailer about redundancies.

Simpson Millar says it is in the early stages of investigations to enable appropriate legal action to be brought to secure what is known as a Protective Award on their behalf.

The firm has also set up an online compensation form which allows other employees to see whether they can also claim.