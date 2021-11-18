Jet2 offers £50 off holidays from Leeds Bradford Airport to Greece and Cyprus in flash sale
Jet2holidays is offering a discount on packages from Leeds Bradford Airport to Greece and Cyprus in a flash sale.
Launching today, customers who make a booking directly through the tour operator's mobile app will enjoy a £50 discount per person on holidays.
The discount applies to Crete (Heraklion), Crete (Chania), Corfu, Kefalonia, Lesvos, Mykonos, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Kalamata, Preveza, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Zante, Paphos and Larnaca for both Winter 21 and Summer 22.
But holidaymakers will have to 'hurry app' as the offer expires at midnight on Monday.
The mobile app from Jet2holidays can be downloaded for free from the App Store or on Google Play.
It can be used for searching, booking, and managing holidays, including a range of post-booking features to help customers in resort.
