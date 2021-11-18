Launching today, customers who make a booking directly through the tour operator's mobile app will enjoy a £50 discount per person on holidays.

The discount applies to Crete (Heraklion), Crete (Chania), Corfu, Kefalonia, Lesvos, Mykonos, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Kalamata, Preveza, Rhodes, Halkidiki, Zante, Paphos and Larnaca for both Winter 21 and Summer 22.

But holidaymakers will have to 'hurry app' as the offer expires at midnight on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Jet2 aircraft at Leeds Bradford Airport

The mobile app from Jet2holidays can be downloaded for free from the App Store or on Google Play.

It can be used for searching, booking, and managing holidays, including a range of post-booking features to help customers in resort.