Issa brothers reportedly plan to open more than 300 Asda convenience stores across petrol forecourts empire

A report in The Sunday Times said Mohsin and Zuber Issa are pressing ahead with the plan after a trial of five ‘Asda on the Move’ stores on EG’s 400 UK forecourts.

The billionaire Issa Brothers, who are behind forecourt giant EG Group, and private equity backer TDR Capital completed an acquisition of the Leeds-based retailer earlier this year.

Responding to the report, an Asda spokesman said: “Given this is a speculative piece with little detail behind it we are not providing any comment.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Asda boss Roger Burnley had left the supermarket giant following the completion of its £6.8 billion takeover.

Mr Burnley announced plans to step down as chief executive in March but originally said he intended to stay at Asda until 2022 when a successor is in place.

The supermarket said he has now left his role after a “transition period” under the group’s new owners.

Asda added that a recruitment process is still “ongoing” to find his replacement in the top job at one of the UK’s largest private employers.

Asda said it looked forward “to making a further announcement regarding his long-term replacement and some additional appointments”.