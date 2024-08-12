Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

iPhone users urged to turn on ‘Stolen Device Protection’

A security delay feature is triggered when your phone is stolen.

It can be turned on in just three simple steps.

If you own an iPhone you are being urged to turn on a little known feature which could help protect your device if it is stolen. It comes as Met Police findings show that daily phone thefts increased from 175 per day to 249 per day in the 12 months between 2021 and 2022.

Refurbished tech expert Luis De Los Santos from Back Market emphasises that enabling the iPhone's built-in Stolen Device Protection is a proactive measure every iPhone user should take to safeguard their personal information and increase the chances of recovering their device. When your phone is stolen and Stolen Device Protection is activated, a Security Delay feature is triggered.

This added security measure requires two successful biometric authentications (like Face ID or Touch ID) an hour apart. This requirement only applies when accessing and making changes to critical settings. If authentication is unsuccessful, this also blocks attempts to change your passcode or Apple ID password.

How to turn Stolen Device Protection on?

iPhone users can turn on the security measure in just three simple steps. Firstly go to your settings and select Face ID & Passcode.

The second step is to enter your iPhone passcode when prompted. And for the third and final step, select ‘Stolen Device Protection’ and turn it on.

What are the benefits?

Stolen Device Protection also includes extra features such as ‘Familiar Locations’ which will enforce additional security steps when your iPhone is in unfamiliar locations. Familiar locations are typically your home, workplace, and other places where you frequently use your device.

You can also turn on the ‘Always On Option’ which will permanently require the additional security measures regardless of location. Luis said: “With the increasing frequency of smartphone thefts, it's essential for users to be aware of the security features available on their devices. The Stolen Device Protection feature is a game-changer, offering a robust defence against unauthorised access and aiding in the recovery process.”

Apple recommends turning this feature off before selling, trading, or gifting your iPhone. This is because keeping the feature enabled could potentially lock the new user out of the phone or Apple ID settings, causing frustration and complications during the initial setup.

If you are wondering how easy it is to break into an iPhone, Wall Street Journal has an interview with a thief who details it in just 60 seconds. The full video can be watched on YouTube here.