Our subscribers are our lifeblood. We want to reward these loyal readers with an assortment of exclusive offers available on our brand new Insider + Rewards page.

We’ll regularly update this page with fantastic offers for you to sink your teeth into. This month we have some exciting deals on food, coffee, wine, beer and more.

How can existing subscribers access the rewards?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Insider + Rewards is a new loyalty scheme with exclusive offers for readers who take out a digital subscription with the Yorkshire Evening Post.

If you’re a subscriber to the Yorkshire Evening Post, you’ve already got access to this month's unique Insider + Reward offers.

First, make sure you’re logged in to our website - click here to log in to your profile.

If you’re already logged in, head straight to our rewards page and start browsing our offers.

If you’re not a subscriber, now may be the perfect time to see what a subscription is all about.

What are the benefits of a digital subscription?

Our digital subscribers get unlimited access to our news and sports coverage, including all Premium articles.

You'll be able to play our interactive puzzles, including crosswords, sudoku and word wheel challenges.

Subscribers also see 70 per cent fewer ads on the website and enjoy faster load times.

And if you sign up for a digital+ package, you'll get access to the newspaper edition app on your mobile, tablet and desktop too.