Ink Kingz Academy: First look inside as top-rated tattoo and piercings parlour opens on Oxford Place, Leeds

A brand new top-rated tattoo and piercings parlour has opened its doors in Leeds city centre.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST

Ink Kingz Tattoo & Piercing Academy was founded in 2020 by James Williams and his partner Nicole. Originally a tiler from Beeston, James fell in love with the tattoo industry after getting his first tattoo of a black panther on his arm.

James began looking around for an apprenticeship and shortly after found himself working alongside a Leeds based Tattoo artist who taught him the art of tattooing. After mastering his craft he setup Ink Kingz tattoo & Piercing Academy which now has three stores.

Originally launching on Front Street in Pontefract, James has now opened three studios across West Yorkshire, including the newest addition located on Oxford Place, Leeds city centre. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty was offered a first look inside...

Top-rated tattoo parlour Ink Kingz Tattoo & Piercing Academy have opened their third business in Oxford Place, Leeds.

Ink Kingz was founded in 2020 by James Williams, fell in love with the tattoo industry after getting his first tattoo of a black panther on his arm.

Ink Kingz is rated 4.8/5 stars with over 70 Google reviews. Pictured is Keira Makin, (Manager), with James Williams, (Owner).

Pictured Client, Keeva Harking, chatting with Rhea Makin, one of the apprentice tattooist and a qualified piercer at the studio.

