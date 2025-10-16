It’s a familiar sight on the streets across the country.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now the humble postbox is getting is getting a digital makeover to mark the biggest design change in 175 years.

And the upgrade that really promises to deliver is being rolled right here on the streets of Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Mail has rolled out nine solar-powered postboxes of the future which include a digitally activated drop-down drawer for larger posters.

The roll-out comes after a successful pilot earlier this year and allows customers to send and return labelled parcels - up to the size of a shoebox - through a postbox for the first time.

Customers can also request proof of posting, and track their parcel, using the Royal Mail app.

The first in Leeds are now up and running at:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middleton

Raylands Way

Thorpe Street

Theodore Street

Moor Top

Moorside

Whitecote Post Office

Bramston Post Office

Wellstone Rise Post Office.

Jack Clarkson from Royal Mail, said: “We are all sending and returning more parcels than ever before.

“This trend will only continue as online shopping shows no signs of slowing, particularly with the boom of second-hand marketplaces.

“There are 115,000 postboxes in the UK located within half a mile of 98 per cent of addresses, making them by far the most convenient network of parcel drop-off points in the UK.

“Our message is clear, if you have a Royal Mail label on your parcel, and it fits, put it in a postbox and we’ll do the rest.”