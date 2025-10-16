How nine 'postboxes of the future' are transforming parcel delivery in Leeds - full locations
But now the humble postbox is getting is getting a digital makeover to mark the biggest design change in 175 years.
And the upgrade that really promises to deliver is being rolled right here on the streets of Leeds.
Royal Mail has rolled out nine solar-powered postboxes of the future which include a digitally activated drop-down drawer for larger posters.
The roll-out comes after a successful pilot earlier this year and allows customers to send and return labelled parcels - up to the size of a shoebox - through a postbox for the first time.
Customers can also request proof of posting, and track their parcel, using the Royal Mail app.
The first in Leeds are now up and running at:
- Middleton
- Raylands Way
- Thorpe Street
- Theodore Street
- Moor Top
- Moorside
- Whitecote Post Office
- Bramston Post Office
- Wellstone Rise Post Office.
Jack Clarkson from Royal Mail, said: “We are all sending and returning more parcels than ever before.
“This trend will only continue as online shopping shows no signs of slowing, particularly with the boom of second-hand marketplaces.
“There are 115,000 postboxes in the UK located within half a mile of 98 per cent of addresses, making them by far the most convenient network of parcel drop-off points in the UK.
“Our message is clear, if you have a Royal Mail label on your parcel, and it fits, put it in a postbox and we’ll do the rest.”