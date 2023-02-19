The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 changed our lives forever but what kind of lasting impact has it had on our high streets?
As multiple Covid-19 lockdowns took hold, the pandemic had a near deadly impact on the pub industry.
Using the BBC’s Postcode checker, the YEP has looked at how Leeds city centre has changed since 2020, from bars and restaurants to department stores and shops.
Here’s how the city centre has changed...
1. Trinity Leeds - LS1 5AT
In March 2020 there were 400 eating and drinking businesses. There were 12 fewer in March 2022 - a decrease of 3%.
In March 2020 there were 573 retail shops. There were 24 fewer in March 2022 - a decrease of 4%.
Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Victoria Leeds - LS1 6BE
In March 2020, there were 155 eating and drinking businesses. There were 4 more in March 2022 - an increase of 3%.
The number of retail shops between March 2020 and March 2022 is the same.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Leeds Headrow - LS1 6LR
In March 2020, there were 343 eating and drinking businesses. There were 5 more in March 2022 - an increase of 1%.
In March 2020, there were 526 retail shops. There were 4 fewer in March 2022 - a decrease of 1%.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Leeds Briggate - LS1 6BR
In March 2020 there were 297 eating and drinking businesses. There were 8 fewer in March 2022 - a decrease of 3%.
In March 2020 there were 526 retail shops. There were 40 fewer in March 2022 - a decrease of 8%.
Photo: Simon Hulme