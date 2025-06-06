Household Support Fund 2025: UK families urged to apply for cost of living support payment before deadlines
- Households in England can get up to £1,000 in cost of living support through councils
- The cash comes from the £742m Household Support Fund, available until March 2026
- Support includes direct payments, vouchers, and help via charities or community groups
- Each council sets its own rules — eligibility and deadlines vary by area
Hard-up households across England could be entitled to hundreds of pounds in extra support to help cover essentials like food, energy and water bills — but time is running out to claim.
The money comes from the Household Support Fund, a £742 million government pot distributed by local councils to support struggling residents.
Depending on where you live, you could receive direct cash payments, supermarket vouchers, or help via community organisations.
But here’s the catch: each council sets its own rules, meaning who qualifies — and when applications close — is a postcode lottery.
For example, in Portsmouth, residents facing financial hardship have until 12 noon on Thursday, June 12 to apply for a one-off hardship payment of up to £1,000.
Payments are based on household size, starting at £350 for a single person and rising to £800 for households of six or more. An additional £200 is available for those in severe need.
You don’t need to be on Universal Credit or other benefits to apply, though those who are may be eligible. Applicants must show evidence of income, bank accounts, and explain what steps they’ve taken to improve their financial situation.
Support is available nationwide — but how much you get, and how to apply, depends on where you live.
In Doncaster, households on Universal Credit can get up to £300, while in Middlesbrough, residents may receive vouchers worth up to £120.
In other areas, check with your local council for details, as some distribute support through charities or community groups.
To find your local council and what’s available, use the government’s council finder at gov.uk/find-local-council.
Scotland
In Scotland, support is provided through programs such as the Scottish Welfare Fund and Discretionary Housing Payments.
The Scottish Welfare Fund offers Crisis Grants for emergencies and Community Care Grants for essential household items.
Additional cost-of-living support is distributed through local councils and targeted schemes such as the Fuel Insecurity Fund, which helps with energy costs.
Eligibility and application processes vary but generally focus on low-income households and those receiving benefits.
Wales
Wales uses a combination of the Discretionary Assistance Fund (DAF) and council-administered programs to assist struggling households.
The DAF provides Emergency Assistance Payments (EAPs) for essential costs, such as food or energy, and Individual Assistance Payments (IAPs) for essential household items.
The Welsh government has also introduced targeted cost-of-living payments and energy bill support.
Applications for DAF are made online, by phone or via support agencies, with funding typically targeted at low-income individuals and families.
Northern Ireland
In Northern Ireland, support is available through schemes like Discretionary Support Payments and Additional Financial Support Grants
Discretionary Support Payments provide short-term financial aid for those in a crisis or emergency situation.
Fuel support and cost-of-living payments have been implemented as part of broader government initiatives to tackle poverty and rising energy costs.
Applications are made through the Department for Communities or local councils, and eligibility often depends on income and household circumstances.
Remember that you don’t always need to be on benefits to qualify, support won't affect your existing benefit payments, and help can include cash, food vouchers or energy bill assistance.
Be sure to apply as soon as possible, as many councils close applications early once funds run out.
If you're on a low income, have limited savings, or are struggling to afford essentials, it's well worth checking if you’re eligible for a lifeline from the Household Support Fund before it’s too late.
How to apply for the HSF in your area
The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.
To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:
- Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.
- Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).
- Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.
- Contact your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.
