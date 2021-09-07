The popular discounter has said it will also be shutting at the earlier time of 5pm on Christmas Eve.

Home Bargains stores typically shut at around 8pm on weekdays and on Saturdays.

Home Bargains is to close all its stores on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day this year.

It has eight stores in Leeds and many more in the West Yorkshire area.

The company has said it wants to give staff more time to spend with family and friends over the Christmas period this year.

It's not the first time Home Bargains has kept its doors shut over the festive period, having also given staff Boxing Day off in 2019 and 2020.

The news comes after both Morrisons and Marks and Spencer said they would close all their shops on Boxing Day this year.

A Home Bargains spokesperson said: “We recognise how incredibly hard all of our colleagues have worked over the last year, to continue to serve the local communities that rely on them so much.

In light of this, we felt it was only right to reward store teams by taking the decision to close all of our stores on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, and also close stores early at 5pm on Christmas Eve.