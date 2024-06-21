Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK high street has long been a central part of British culture, acting as the vibrant heart of towns and cities.

But in recent years, it has faced significant challenges, not least from the rise of out-of-town shopping centres.

These vast retail complexes, often located on the outskirts of towns and cities, are transforming the shopping landscape. But are they responsible for the decline of the high street?

We spoke to the public to find out.

‘A terrible side effect of the internet’

The concept of the out-of-town shopping centre is not new. It originated in the US, where sprawling suburban landscapes provided the perfect setting for large-scale retail developments.

The UK began to embrace this model in the latter half of the 20th century, with the establishment of centres like the MetroCentre in Gateshead and Bluewater in Kent.

These centres offer a mix of retail, entertainment and dining options, all under one roof, providing a one-stop shopping experience that can at once be both convenient and enjoyable.

But the rise of out-of-town shopping centres is also intertwined with changing consumer habits and the growth of internet shopping.

The convenience of online shopping has led to a shift in how people shop, with many opting to buy everyday items and even luxury goods from the comfort of their homes.

That’s something one gentleman we spoke to seems to agree with. “The inner cities and the retail is collapsing due to the use of the internet,” he says. “It's a terrible side effect of the internet.

“Anywhere you go, every high street, every village, every city, shops are closing, stores are closing.”

“My opinion is maybe within 25 years... all you'll have left is dedicated shopping malls like the White Rose [in Leeds].”

‘It depends what I’m shopping for’

Out-of-town shopping centres, with their extensive range of offerings and entertainment options, provide a physical counterpart to the convenience of online shopping, enticing consumers with an experience that combines leisure and retail.

“It depends on what I'm shopping for,” said one person on why they might go to an out-of-town shopping centre.