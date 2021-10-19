The luxury retailer first opened to customers in Briggate on October 23, 1996 to crowds of curious onlookers.

It was the first Harvey Nichols store to open outside of London, coining Leeds its nickname as the ‘Knightsbridge of the North’.

With five floors, the department store offered people in Leeds the chance to browse and shop high fashion collections, luxury foods and fine wine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey Nichols celebrates 25 years in Leeds this week.

It remains the anchor retailer within the historic Victoria Quarter.

To celebrate its landmark birthday this October, the store will present a series of events, competitions and promotions, with special treats on offer for customers shopping instore over the weekend.

CEO of Harvey Nichols, Manju Malhotra, said: "Together with our Leeds store team, we are proud to celebrate our landmark 25th birthday in the city. Shortly before I joined the company, the announcement came that Harvey Nichols Leeds would become the first store to open outside of London.

"This visionary approach, recognising opportunity in regional cities, made front page news and it swiftly became our foothold in the north, paving the way for a further six Harvey Nichols stores across Britain and Ireland, along with six internationally.

"As the Leeds store continues to enjoy its position as the ultimate retail and dining destination in the city, we would like to thank our store team and our customers for their years of loyal custom and to invite them all to join us in celebrating our special birthday with a whole host of special events this October”.

Kicking off the celebrations, customers can join 'The Beauty Social' on Wednesday October 20 with a night of beauty trends, tips and tricks showcasing the latest cult brands and hero products.

With Prosecco in full flow, expert masterclasses, a live DJ set and a Harvey Nichols Gift Bag to take home, it’s the ultimate celebration of beauty and the perfect opportunity to get preened and prepped for the festive season.

There also the a chance to win a personal shopping experience with £1,000 to spend instore.

In collaboration with Victoria Leeds, the luxury retailer is giving one lucky customer the chance to win a luxury shopping spree with an expert stylist on hand from From October 15 to 22.

Headlining the celebrations, the store will host an all-day shopping event on Saturday October 23 with complimentary drinks tastings, live DJ sets and party food pop-ups throughout the store.

Customers will also receive a special birthday scratchcard when they spend £50 or more.

On the same day, between 1pm and 5pm, customers can join the resident experts from the Wine Shop to enjoy a celebration of the finest wines from the 'Autumn Wine Festival', with the chance to meet the producers.

There will also be special wine tasting masterclass showcasing the best and brightest bottles from the newest collection of celebrity winemakers.

In the store's Fourth Floor Brasserie and Bar there will be a specially created dining and cocktail menu.

The birthday menu presents three delicious courses with a special birthday cocktail for £25 or with bottomless Harvey Nichols Champagne for £45.