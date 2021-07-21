Greggs reopens at Leeds Bradford Airport in time for July 19 Covid rule changes
Greggs has opened a shop at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA)
The popular bakery chain is the first retailer to open landside (as opposed to airside) at LBA since the Covid pandemic hit.
The shop is one of 100 new Greggs stores opening in 2021.
The chain last had an outlet in LBA in 2009.
Passengers and airline crew members can expected the usual Greggs favourites, including the vegan sausages roll, steak bakes and sausage, bean and cheese melts, plus a selection of sweet treats.
The new shop will also be opening with a Hot-to-Go counter, which will offer spicy BBQ bites, southern fried chicken goujons and southern fried potato wedges.
All Greggs bakes are allowed to be taken through security.
Its opening hours are Monday to Sunday, 7am - 5pm.
John Cunliffe, commercial director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Greggs to LBA and expect the shop to be a hit with passengers.
"The opening is a positive step in welcoming travellers and holiday makers safely back to our airport and we can’t wait see many happy Greggs customers in the months to come.”
Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop is the first location to open landside since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and we can’t wait to start serving passengers and crew members coming through Leeds Bradford Airport.”
